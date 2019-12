Articles

Category: Nature Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 00:00 Hits: 4

Nature, Published online: 23 December 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03906-5

The return is part of a groundbreaking approach that could inspire other institutions grappling with how to use historical samples ethically in research.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/eV_guqhCnHA/d41586-019-03906-5