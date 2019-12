Articles

Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019

Nature, Published online: 18 December 2019; doi:10.1038/s41586-019-1842-7

The histone-acetylation-reader protein ENL is mutated in a paediatric kidney cancer in such a way that it clusters at target genes, increasing the recruitment of the transcriptional machinery, enhancing transcription and deregulating cell fate during development.

