Articles

Category: Nature Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 00:00 Hits: 4

Nature, Published online: 17 December 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03889-3

Stunning images from the year in science, the world’s largest neutrino detector is a go and the US government is to fund gun-violence research for the first time in more than 20 years.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/MAqYPgP9qlQ/d41586-019-03889-3