Articles

Category: Nature Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 00:00 Hits: 5

Nature, Published online: 17 December 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03841-5

A pioneer in sustainable innovation explains why she has spent the past decade fighting the first lawsuit to force a government to act on global heating.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/FxVoOiQr7Ks/d41586-019-03841-5