Articles

Category: Nature Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 00:00 Hits: 4

Nature, Published online: 17 December 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03858-w

PhD programmes in "the rainbow nation" mostly lead to academic careers, but reform is needed to boost collaboration and integration, higher education experts tell Julie Gould.

Read more http://feeds.nature.com/~r/nature/rss/current/~3/j_P2UKSd-co/d41586-019-03858-w