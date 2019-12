Articles

Nature, Published online: 16 December 2019; doi:10.1038/d41586-019-03833-5

The slipperiness of ice is poorly understood at a microscopic level. Experiments that probe how the surface of ice melts and flows in response to wear help to explain the exceptionally low friction that underpins winter sports.

