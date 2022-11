Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 19 November 2022 18:36 Hits: 17

For the past 15 years, she has cared for him, handling everything from clearing his trachea tube to dressing him each day.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/11/19/wounded-veterans-caretaker-stuck-mexico-while-his-health-deteriorates-advocates-say-immigration-wait.html