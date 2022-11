Articles

A retired Air Force lieutenant colonel was found guilty Wednesday on six charges -- including one felony for obstructing an official proceeding -- related to breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and attempting to interrupt the electoral certification of President Joe Biden.

