Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 22:55 Hits: 2

A defendant charged alongside members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is playing down his messages about ferrying what he called heavy weapons across the Potomac River.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/11/15/oath-keepers-defendant-downplays-heavy-weapons-message.html