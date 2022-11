Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 20:59 Hits: 2

Military voters cast fewer absentee ballots in the weeks leading up to Tuesday's elections than they did in the previous midterms four years ago, according to data provided by the Military Postal Service Agency.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/11/14/military-absentee-votes-down-2018-key-races-hinge-mail-ballots.html