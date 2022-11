Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 21:30 Hits: 3

One year after Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez's death was deemed a cold case, Democratic Congresswoman Norma J. Torres introduced a bill that would require the military to take steps to ensure cases like his aren't improperly shelved by the services.

