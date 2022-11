Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022 20:31 Hits: 1

Despite “a handful” of DDoS attacks targeting state and local election websites and some technical glitches affecting voting equipment, CISA says it saw “no activity” that should undermine faith in the election results.

