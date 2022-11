Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 06 November 2022 13:17 Hits: 3

Brad Roberts carried it 33 times for 135 yards, Camby Goff intercepted a pass with 19 second left and Air Force edged Army 13-7 at Globe Life Field for it first Commander-in-Chief’s trophy since 2016

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/11/06/air-force-secures-1st-commander-chiefs-trophy-2016.html