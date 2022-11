Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 13:03 Hits: 4

North Korea has added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea while the United States sent two supersonic bombers over South Korea in a dueling display of military might

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/11/05/north-korea-fires-more-missiles-us-flies-bombers-over-south.html