Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 15:53 Hits: 2

Long before he was a world leader, Putin was a mid-level KGB officer stationed in Dresden, East Germany towards the end of the Cold War.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/11/05/putins-time-kbg-taught-him-how-think-terrorist-ex-spies-say.html