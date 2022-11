Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 16:09 Hits: 0

But a series of August tests shows that Moscow is still working to enable the country to unplug from the World Wide Web.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2022/11/not-even-state-media-believes-kremlin-claims-russia-only-internet-ready-go/379224/