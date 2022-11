Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 05 November 2022 18:34 Hits: 0

After months of saber-rattling, Putin and his government have been disavowing the use of tactical nukes in Ukraine.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2022/11/russias-nuclear-about-face-more-or-less-credible-its-earlier-threats/379382/