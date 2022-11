Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 21:22 Hits: 2

Twitter accounts monitoring Flightradar24 pointed out that the phallic-shaped flight path consisting of two circles and one large oval was suspect, and pointed directly at Russian forces.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/11/04/us-air-force-says-penis-shaped-flight-path-pointed-russian-base-coincidence.html