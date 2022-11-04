Sullivan meets with Zelensky in Kyiv to announce $400M in military assistance

Articles

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan traveled to Kyiv on Friday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and announce a new $400 million military assistance package the United States is sending amid the Russian invasion.

The new security assistance package includes refurbished T-72 tanks, which is the first time the U.S. is sending tanks to Ukraine, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles and the refurbishment of 250 HAWK surface-to-air missiles for eventual transfer to Ukraine, according to the White House.

Sullivan visited with Zelensky to “underscore the United States’ steadfast support to Ukraine and its people as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the White House said. “He also affirmed the continued provision of economic and humanitarian assistance, as well as ongoing efforts with partners to hold Russia accountable for its aggression.”

Along with Zelensky, Sullivan met with Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov, and others.

Earlier this week, Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) also traveled to Kyiv to meet with Zelensky to reinforce bipartisan support for the country ahead of midterm elections.

Their visit came amid concern that both Republicans and Democrats are fracturing over American support to Ukraine after certain lawmakers in both parties have increased their criticism of the billions in military and economic support the U.S. has sent.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) recently said that a GOP-controlled House would not write a “blank check” for Ukraine, and progressive House Democrats last month released and then withdrew a letter calling for Biden to prioritize negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

The U.S. has provided more than $18 billion in security assistance and $1.5 billion in humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February.

