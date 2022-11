Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 20:37 Hits: 2

The U.S. and South Korea warned North Korea that use of any kind of nuclear weapon against Seoul or other allies would result in the end of Kim Jong Un's regime.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/11/03/pentagon-and-korean-allies-issue-warning-pyongyang-following-icbm-launch.html