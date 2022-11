Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 21:32 Hits: 3

A remote U.S. special-operations base in the Syrian desert is caught in a shadow war between military powers in the Middle East.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/11/02/secretive-us-special-operations-base-syria-taking-fire-shadowy-middle-east-war.html