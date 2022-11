Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 31 October 2022 19:44 Hits: 2

The official said there have been several inspections, and they are being done by the U.S. Defense attache and the U.S. Office of Defense Cooperation team.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/10/31/us-military-now-doing-onsite-weapons-inspections-ukraine.html