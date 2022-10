Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 13:01 Hits: 1

A former U.S. defense contractor in Hawaii accused with his wife of living for decades under stolen identities of dead babies will get a new attorney.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/10/28/coast-guard-vet-accused-of-stealing-dead-babys-id-loses-lawyer.html