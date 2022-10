Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 16:06 Hits: 3

The new rules stipulate that all federal funds, including GI Bill benefits and the DoD Tuition Assistance program, be counted on the "90 side of the 90/10 calculation."

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/10/28/education-department-closes-loophole-advocates-say-some-colleges-used-scam-veterans.html