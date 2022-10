Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 16:27 Hits: 3

The June 2020 killing happened barely a month after Byron Booker was honorably discharged from the Army after completing his time on active duty.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/10/28/ex-army-sergeant-pleads-guilty-barracks-knife-slaying.html