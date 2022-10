Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 29 October 2022 23:35 Hits: 5

Up to 10,000 commandos could be tempted by such an offer, as many of them were left jobless and fearful for their life as they became targets for the Taliban.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/10/29/afghan-commandos-were-trained-us-navy-seals-are-being-recruited-fight-russia-ukraine-report-says.html