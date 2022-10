Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 09:59 Hits: 5

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his army mobilization for the war in Ukraine, independent media outlets, human rights activists and draftees themselves have painted a bleak picture.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/10/26/russias-chaotic-draft-leaves-some-out-cold-without-gear.html