Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 13:00 Hits: 5

Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, is facing 10 years in prison for receiving, possessing, and transferring unregistered machine guns.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/10/26/virginia-beach-sailor-convicted-of-dealing-illegal-machine-guns-also-had-grenade-launchers-and.html