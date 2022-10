Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 20:14 Hits: 3

At issue is a provision in last year's NDAA that required the DoD to give members of reserve components incentive pay equal to the bonuses given to active-duty service members.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/10/26/delay-incentive-pay-boost-guard-and-reserves-draws-rebuke-lawmakers.html