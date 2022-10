Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 19:16 Hits: 3

Retired U.S. military personnel cannot receive consulting fees or jobs from foreign governments without expressed approval from Congress.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/10/23/retired-military-officials-are-finding-high-paying-jobs-saudi-government-and-can-make-7-figure.html