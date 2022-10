Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022 17:29 Hits: 1

Ze'Shawn Stanley Campbell lied about being a Navy SEAL who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, prosecutors allege, and being a successful bitcoin investor.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/10/20/navy-seal-impostor-admits-defrauding-15-million-romance-other-scams.html