Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 13:41 Hits: 1

Petty Officer 2nd Class Myesha Harris found the foster home for Nipsey, a French bulldog, through Guardian Angels for Soldier's Pets, a nonprofit organization that connects active-duty service members, wounded warriors and veterans with temporary homes for their pets.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/10/21/when-military-members-are-deployed-nonprofit-ensures-their-pet-has-home.html