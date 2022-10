Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 17:39 Hits: 4

The service member, who the base says faked the exchange and who was not named, is facing UCMJ punishment.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/10/18/airman-faked-racist-texts-claiming-he-was-denied-special-duty-investigation-finds.html