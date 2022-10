Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 13:58 Hits: 0

The business mogul and former New York mayor succeeds inaugural chair Eric Schmidt, the former Google CEO, who sought to infuse the innovative spirit of Silicon Valley to Pentagon planning and investments.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/10/17/bloomberg-takes-over-pentagon-advisory-panel-00062063