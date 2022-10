Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 10 October 2022 22:26 Hits: 0

The sites range from weapons testing bases to presidential homes to underground bunkers to a B-29 bomber sitting at the bottom of a lake.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/10/10/24-cold-war-sites-should-be-considered-national-landmark-status-park-service-says.html