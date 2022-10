Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 18:32 Hits: 2

Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Sea, according to information from Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/10/06/2-russians-who-fled-military-service-seek-asylum-remote-alaskan-island.html