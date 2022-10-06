US forces kill ISIS official 

Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 20:32 Hits: 3

An Islamic State weapons smuggler was killed by U.S. forces Wednesday in a helicopter raid in northeast Syria, the Pentagon announced Thursday.

U.S. Central Command forces targeted ISIS official Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri, conducting the raid near the Syrian city of Qamishli, the Defense Department’s combatant command said in a statement.

"USCENTCOM is committed to our allies and partners in the enduring defeat of ISIS," said Central Command spokesman Col. Joe Buccino.

Al-Shammri, who was killed in the raid, was “known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters to support ISIS operations,” according to CENTCOM.

An associate of al-Shammri was injured, according to the release, but no other injuries or deaths were reported, and no U.S. equipment was damaged or lost.

"Two additional associates were detained by U.S. forces," CENTCOM said.

