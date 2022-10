Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 11:35 Hits: 5

The military said South Korea responded by scrambling 30 fighter jets and other warplanes, though they didn’t engage in any clash with the North Korean aircraft.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/10/06/n-korea-flies-warplanes-near-s-korea-after-missile-launches-00060688