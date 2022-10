Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 20:44 Hits: 0

Messages show that hours after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, the leader of the Oath Keepers extremist group was discussing how to push President Donald Trump to go further in his fight to cling to power.

