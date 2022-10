Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 22:12 Hits: 0

In a case before the court Tuesday, an attorney for Navy veteran Adolfo Arellano said exceptions should be made "in cases where it is truly deserving."

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/10/04/supreme-court-weighs-exception-vets-disability-deadlines.html