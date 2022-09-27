$12.3 billion for Ukraine included in continuing resolution

Articles

Congressional appropriators have included $12.3 billion in security and financial assistance to Ukraine as part of its proposed continuing resolution to fund the government through Dec. 16.

The top line of the Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act is $1.4 billion below the $13.7 billion the White House requested for Ukraine, but comes as the administration seeks to sustain the pace of assistance it is providing Kyiv.

Congress has passed more than $53 billion in security, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine this year, most recently a $40 billion package President Biden signed into law in May. The administration anticipated at the time that the package would be enough to sustain Ukraine through September.

The Senate is scheduled to hold a vote at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday that would serve as the legislative vehicle for the continuing resolution if approved.

Asked about the Ukraine proposal, a National Security Council spokesperson told The Hill "we are glad Congress is prepared to fulfill our funding requests on Ukraine through the end of 2022, ensuring we can continue to provide Ukraine with critical security and economic assistance as they defend their country against Russian aggression."

"President Biden has been clear we will support Ukraine for as long as it takes, and we look forward to Congress passing this funding to signal our enduring commitment," the spokesperson added.

The measure is largely aimed at sustaining security and military assistance to Ukraine, though it also includes funds to help maintain the operations of Ukraine’s government.

The proposal would allocate $3 billion for weapons, logistical assistance and intelligence support under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and up to $3.7 billion in presidential drawdown authority.

The measure would also appropriate $1.5 billion to replenish stocks of U.S. equipment provided to Ukraine or other countries who have supported Ukraine at the request of the U.S. through presidential drawdown authority.

A separate $540 million is included to increase production of critical munitions to replace defense articles sent to Ukraine or other countries that have supported Kyiv.

The bill also allocates $2.8 billion for continued military, intelligence and other defense support for Ukraine.

Aside from security assistance, the bill includes $4.5 billion to help maintain the operations of Ukraine’s government, including its ability to maintain macroeconomic stability and provide basic citizen services, as well as $35 million to respond to potential nuclear and radiological incidents in Ukraine.

