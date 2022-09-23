Military innovation office launching effort to assess cryptocurrency threats to national security

Articles

The innovation office of the U.S. military is introducing an effort to assess cryptocurrency threats to national security and law enforcement, aiding authorities in preventing illegal uses of digital assets.

“The program underway here involves mapping out the cryptocurrency universe in some detail,” DARPA program manager Mark Flood told The Washington Post.

He continued: “We just need to acknowledge that the financial sector may be a component of modern warfare going forward, and anything we can do to reinforce and protect the U.S. financial sector and our allies’ financial sectors is beneficial.”

Flood referenced digital attacks by countries including North Korea and Russia, which launched attacks on the Ukrainian financial industry before it invaded Ukraine earlier this year.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) told the Post that it had hired crypto intelligence firm Inca Digital to work on its launch of the analysis project, which will take place over the span of a year.

Inca Digital will provide DARPA with specialized instruments to provide a more in-depth assessment of crypto markets.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/3658138-military-innovation-office-launching-effort-to-asses-cryptocurrency-threats-to-national-security/