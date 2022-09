Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 19 September 2022 21:23 Hits: 6

The Justice Department described the bust as "the largest known incident of Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits fraud prosecuted by the department to date."

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/09/19/2-convicted-largest-post-9-11-gi-bill-fraud-scheme-ever-prosecuted.html