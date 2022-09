Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 20:25 Hits: 2

Marine Corps Forces Pacific Headquarters warned that cuts to the allowances could translate to a "$280-$500 per month" decrease starting in November.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/09/16/major-cut-cost-of-living-allowances-planned-then-put-hold-service-members-hawaii.html