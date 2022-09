Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 17:29 Hits: 0

“Anything that dilutes America’s focus on helping Taiwan to defend itself is a really bad idea,” Sen. Dan Sullivan said.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/09/16/new-change-at-the-pentagon-waters-down-focus-on-taiwan-critics-say-00057240