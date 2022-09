Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 20:54 Hits: 0

The Senate's version of the fiscal 2023 Coast Guard authorization bill contains a number of provisions aimed at recruiting and retaining members.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/09/15/bill-would-boost-coast-guard-benefits-pay-members-during-federal-shutdowns.html