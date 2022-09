Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 21:48 Hits: 0

Democrats in Congress maintain the VA has authority to cover abortions under the Veterans Health Care Eligibility Reform Act of 1996.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/09/15/republicans-threaten-sanctions-against-va-after-department-moves-offer-abortions.html