Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 17:49 Hits: 0

It was not yet clear if the Ukrainian blitz, which unfolded after months of little discernible movement, could signal a turning point in the nearly seven-month war.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/09/13/ukraine-piles-pressure-retreating-russian-troops.html