Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 21:23 Hits: 2

Some lawmakers are still pushing for the creation of a Space National Guard, a fight that started in 2019 and has ramped up support this year.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/09/13/nominee-top-space-force-job-grilled-over-national-guard.html