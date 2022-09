Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 08 September 2022 14:10 Hits: 1

As ever, soldiers can indicate their station preferences—but the Army’s needs come first, Gen. McConville says.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2022/09/after-roe-we-do-have-options-avoid-anti-abortion-states-army-chief-says/376873/